Caprock Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

