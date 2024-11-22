Caprock Group LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in STERIS by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 1.7 %

STE stock opened at $215.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.