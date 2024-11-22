Caprock Group LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in STERIS by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STERIS Stock Up 1.7 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
