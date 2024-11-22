Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This trade represents a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.