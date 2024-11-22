Caprock Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 45.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

