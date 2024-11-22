Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

EXPD opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.