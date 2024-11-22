Caprock Group LLC Sells 43 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,718.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,733.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,590.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,584.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

