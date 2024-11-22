CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $414,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 132.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.77 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

