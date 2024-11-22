Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,106,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,764,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 45,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 942,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $46.86 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

