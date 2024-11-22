Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.41 $6.10 billion $2.57 13.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Free Report)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.