Contrasting Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and BayCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A BayCom $133.31 million 2.30 $27.42 million $2.10 13.13

Profitability

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom.

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% BayCom 17.22% 7.56% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00 BayCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

BayCom has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given BayCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BayCom pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats BayCom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.