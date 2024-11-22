Craig B. Glidden Sells 383,142 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

