CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $357.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.