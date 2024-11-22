CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,329 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

