Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $40.37. Davis Select Financial ETF shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 21,091 shares trading hands.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

