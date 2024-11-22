Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.
Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.42 million during the quarter.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
