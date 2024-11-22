Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

