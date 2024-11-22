Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €19.08 ($20.08) and last traded at €19.22 ($20.23). Approximately 10,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($20.34).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

