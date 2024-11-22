Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.