Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $187.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

