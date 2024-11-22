Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $309.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

