Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 13,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

