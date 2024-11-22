Empowered Funds LLC Buys 308 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 143.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 55.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $597.21 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

