Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $170.52.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

