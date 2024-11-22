Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270,207 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 809,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,362. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

