Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 242.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Enhabit stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $372.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

