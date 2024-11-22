EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of EOG opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

