Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

