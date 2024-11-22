Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.94. Fidelity Ethereum Fund shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 1,906,638 shares traded.
Fidelity Ethereum Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Ethereum Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Ethereum Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Ethereum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Ethereum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.