Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.94. Fidelity Ethereum Fund shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 1,906,638 shares traded.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Ethereum Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

