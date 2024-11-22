Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.05 and traded as high as $86.69. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $85.84, with a volume of 8,393,479 shares.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
