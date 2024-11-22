Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

