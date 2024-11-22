Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

