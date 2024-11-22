Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

