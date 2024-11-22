Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $197.57 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.