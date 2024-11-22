Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

