Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 19,538.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,981,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $361.14 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $291.98 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average of $396.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

