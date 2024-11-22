Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $619.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $454.77 and a 1-year high of $626.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.77 and a 200-day moving average of $572.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

