Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.14 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.