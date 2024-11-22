Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $359.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $366.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

