Financial Survey: Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and TNR Technical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 1.80 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -232.00 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrovaya.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electrovaya and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 277.16%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electrovaya beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

