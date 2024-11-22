First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.