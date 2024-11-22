First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 382,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 175,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,884 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $23.58 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

