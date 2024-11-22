FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $167.02 and traded as high as $169.93. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund shares last traded at $169.93, with a volume of 290 shares traded.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGG. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

