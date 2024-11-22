Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

