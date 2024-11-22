FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.73 and traded as high as $37.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 2,730 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

