FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $38.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 22,200 shares traded.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

