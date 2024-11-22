Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) vs. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Head-To-Head Survey

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99% Ginkgo Bioworks -298.78% -58.54% -34.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -1.67 Ginkgo Bioworks $251.46 million 1.46 -$892.87 million ($13.08) -0.50

Risk and Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ginkgo Bioworks 3 1 1 0 1.60

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.46%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential downside of 30.52%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.