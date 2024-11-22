Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,030 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
SNSR opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
