Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Grab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GRAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -283.46 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.