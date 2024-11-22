Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Grab were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $166,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,696,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab by 29.7% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Grab by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after buying an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Grab by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,078,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -283.46 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.