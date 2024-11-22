GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,642 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

